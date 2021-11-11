New Aldi store opens in Luton with the help of Team GB Olympic cycling hero

A new Aldi store in Luton opened its doors to customers this morning with Team GB Olympic cycling hero Ryan Owens cutting the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Bramingham Primary School.

The Bramingham Business Park store in Enterprise Way will be run by manager Helen Fisher-Mack, along with a team of 31 colleagues from the local community.

In celebration, Team GB Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Ryan gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Bramingham Primary.

Ryans Owens opened the new Aldi in Luton

It was part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh – which has already inspired over two million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015, Ryan focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. He also talked to pupils about his experience of competing as an Olympian and shared his challenging training regime.

In addition, Aldi Bramingham Park offered pupils at the local primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. Children at Bramingham Primary School were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Ryan announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with their voucher.

Store manager Helen said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Bramingham Park. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Bramingham Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Ryan added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Bramingham Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.

Luton customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During opening week, the store will be offering a range of tools and workwear too.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Luton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be open: Monday-Saturday 8am-10pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Ryans Owens also visited Bramingham Primary