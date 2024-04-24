New Bim's burger restaurant to open in Luton - creating up to 50 jobs
Fast food fans will be licking their fingers after hearing about the latest restaurant to set up shop in Luton.
Bim’s is moving into the former Franksters unit in The Mall, and is taking its burgers outside of the capital for the first time.
The halal chain restaurant started in 2018 and puts an Algerian twist on classic fast food. And the restaurant, which is opening next month, has up to 50 jobs for people in the town.
Karim Zigheche, managing director of Bim’s, said: “We are delighted to be opening Bim’s Luton on the week of May 20. This will be our first store outside of London, and so marks a really big and exciting moment for our business.
"We chose Luton for one simple reason: its unique and wonderful people, who are always on the hunt for giving the classics a twist with a range of unique flavours. No wonder Luton was a bit of a no-brainer for us.”
While an exact number of roles hasn’t been revealed, Karim said: “We’re very proud to be creating 30 to 50 jobs with this new opening too.”
Job information can be found here.
There’ll be plenty on offer for those who visit the branch as it opens. He added: "Pop along on opening week to enjoy live entertainment and food-themed games with prizes up for grabs! We’ll also be rustling up some of our famous, hand-breaded chicken burgers as well as a range of our secret sauces, including our iconic Spicy Algerian sauce. Try them if you can handle the heat!”