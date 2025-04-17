New burger place opens in Luton’s old Thomas Cook store
The latest addition to Luton’s town centre has opened inside the former Thomas Cook travel store.
Imagine a burger, but flatten it and grill it to turn it into a caramelised patty. That’s a smashed burger and Burger Boi Luton’s main selling point.
The restaurant, which opened this month at 72 George Street, has been serving up burgers since 2020.
Garth Almendro, Operations Director at Burger Boi, said: “We are incredibly excited to be expanding into London with our Luton opening, marking a significant milestone for Burger Boi.”
