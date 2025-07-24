New Clarks store opening in Luton next month
Footwear brand, Clarks, is opening up a new store in Luton next month as it celebrates its 200th anniversary.
The store will open on August 15 – on the first floor of the Luton Point shopping centre.
It will offer a range of children’s shoes and accessories, along with men’s and women’s footwear.
And unlike the previous store in the town, this one won’t be an outlet.
Online, happy shoppers reacted to the news, with one saying: “I noticed this today as I walked past and have to say that is fantastic! I am old enough to remember shopping in Clarks in the 80s! This new shop will be a great addition to Luton Point!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.