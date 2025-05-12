New coffee shop opening inside Luton Point

Published 12th May 2025, 17:21 BST
Coffee cup. Picture: Chocolate Chip Photography
A popular coffee chain is opening its new store in Luton.

Black Sheep Coffee franchise will open its doors in the Luton Point on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – offering shoppers espresso, matcha, and more.

Luton Point’s marketing manager Lavinia Douglass said: “We are excited to announce that Black Sheep Coffee will be joining our fantastic line-up at Luton Point. A new space to relax and enjoy refreshments on your shopping trip, this is a must-visit destination for delicious coffee and food that packs a punch.”

