New construction director for one of Luton's longest established family businesses

One of the Luton’s longest established family-owned businesses, Neville Special Projects, part of the Neville Trust Group of Companies which also comprises Neville Funerals and Neville Joinery, has appointed a new Construction Director.

Ben Knight, member of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), joins the business at its Luton headquarters following more than 20 years’ experience in construction project management roles.Ben’s experience in coordinating all construction activities, from managing individuals onsite to achieving project deliverables positions him well for driving the business forward.

On his appointment, Ben said: “Over the course of my career, I have learned that reputation is important in this industry. Neville Special Projects is renowned for its high-quality deliverables and the good-natured and professional working environment it creates across its project sites and in its own offices. This is why it’s exciting to be a part of this expanding team.

Ben Knight, Construction Director

“I hope to use my experience in senior management roles to create a collaborative working culture, where team members at all levels can thrive. From our apprentices, at the very start of their careers, to the company directors – I am a firm believer that everybody has a voice and I hope to bring the best out of this dynamic team.”

Simon Last, Construction Director at Neville Special Projects, had this to say about the appointment: “Ben is a very organised professional, with a wealth of experience managing different projects from fit outs to new builds.

“He has demonstrated great versatility when it comes to coordinating the team’s activities which will be invaluable as we look to grow and take on new apprentices. We’re pleased to have Ben here as we embark on an exciting period of business development and continued growth.”

Ben has taken up his new role from the Marsh Road base in Luton and will help drive the team’s professional and personal development. He will also be using his practical expertise onsite, overseeing a variety of projects and ensuring the process of delivery adheres to health and safety, quality and cost expectations.