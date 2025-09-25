‘New era’ for town centre as Boyes agrees shop deal

A well-known high street retailer has given a Bedfordshire town centre a major boost after agreeing to launch its latest outlet at a former Wilko store, leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today.

Boyes, which operates more than 80 bargain department stores, has signed a 10-year lease on the 43,000 sq ft two-storey property at Ashton Square in Dunstable, igniting hopes of a town centre retail rejuvenation.

Kirkby Diamond completed the deal on behalf of the landlord, Central Bedfordshire Council. The unit has been vacant since Wilko collapsed into administration in 2023.

Hannah Niven, Kirkby Diamond associate and head of North Herts and Luton agency, said: “The confirmation of Boyes’ forthcoming arrival is a significant moment for Dunstable as it could spark the start of a town centre renaissance.

“The property has been vacant for almost two years so to see it busy and welcoming customers will be a massive boost for the retail sector in the town. The hope is that the opening of such a large flagship store will mark the beginning of a new era.”

Boyes, traditionally based in the north, is currently expanding into the south of England and has taken over several former Wilko stores in recent months. The new Dunstable store is expected to open for business in the autumn.

Boyes is still a family owned and run business based in Scarborough and operates over 80 stores located in Yorkshire and the North, plus the Midlands and now spreading further south, with a recent opening in Kettering and now Dunstable. It has built a reputation for selling a huge range of quality goods for the home and family at bargain prices. With a constantly changing product range of over 30,000 different items, Boyes provides bargain opportunities for the 250,000 customers who pass through its doors each week.

Boyes chairman Andrew Boyes said: “We are looking forward to opening our store in Dunstable, which will be the 83rd in the Boyes Group. It is a large property which will lend itself to our style of trading where we offer a constantly changing range of over 30,000 products for the home and family.

"We are sure it will create an interesting and convenient place for local people to shop for their everyday essentials and lots of other items they didn’t even realise they needed. We hope to become established as an integral part of the local shopping scene, and to help revitalise Dunstable town centre.”

Rachel Pearce, strategic estate manager of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are thrilled to work with Boyes and welcome them into Dunstable. This is an important letting for both the town and Central Bedfordshire Council and will provide a much-needed retail outlet for the people of Dunstable.”

Nestled in the heart of Dunstable, Ashton Square is a hub for local independent shops and businesses. Visitors and locals can explore a treasure trove of handcrafted goods, unique fashion finds, artisanal treats, freshly brewed coffee, and locally sourced products, creating an authentic and personalised shopping experience.

Throughout the year, Ashton Square comes alive with various events and festivities. Local artisans showcase their creations during Middle Row Markets on the second and third Saturday of each month from March to December.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.