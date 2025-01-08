New Greggs shop opens in Luton Point tomorrow - and a chance to win £20 voucher

A sign above the entrance to a Greggs bakery. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Greggs fans will be happy to hear that the bakery’s new store will open in the Luton Point tomorrow (Thursday).

The new and improved shop is in a larger unit, next to F Hinds in the shopping centre.

As expected, there will be Greggs favourites on sale, and those customers looking to skip the queues and can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.

The Luton shop will open at 7am on Thursday, January 9. The store will open from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday, and 8.30am to 6pm on Sunday.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Luton. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

In celebration of the opening, Luton Point will hold a giveaway on their social media tomorrow, where one lucky person will win a £20 voucher to spend in the new store.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at Luton Point, said: “We are thrilled to see the arrival of a bigger and better Greggs here at Luton Point.

"Whether you’re a long time lover of their delicious eats, or are looking to try one of their tasty menu items for the first time, this is the perfect destination for a morning coffee, quick lunch or sweet treat.”