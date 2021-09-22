New homecare company opens for business in Luton

A new homecare business has launched in Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

TrustonTap was founded six years ago in Oxford to help families find the right carers for their loved ones.

Founder William Cotton was brought up near Luton and is delighted to now be launching in his local area.

"I know from my own experience trying to find care for elderly relatives, how difficult it can be, especially when you don’t live close to your parents," said William.

TrustonTap connects experienced carers directly with older people (and their families) to support them to live independently at home.

"The challenge was to find a way to make it easy for families to find experienced carers in their local area, whilst bringing down the cost and still ensuring that carers are paid well." he said

"The pandemic has been a very challenging time, but it has had one positive, which is to bring more recognition to the wonderful work carers do," said Polly Alder, Client Services Manager at TrustonTap.

"Our carers are compassionate, trustworthy and kind…and can offer all levels of support as well as providing more specialist care such as dementia care or cancer care. When a loved one needs care, we recognise that the challenges faced by every family are different, but we have a wonderful team and are keen to help.’’

TrustonTap helps families to find experienced carers tailored to their individual needs, enabling people to maintain their independence and continue living at home. Care can be put in place very quickly, often within 48 hours, depending on location.

To find out more call on 01582 377233 or visit www.trustontap.com

