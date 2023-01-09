New jobs and a chance to win a free pizza as Domino’s opens in Houghton Regis

The new store has created 25 jobs

Up to 25 jobs have been created after Domino’s pizza company opened a new store in Houghton Regis.

And to celebrate the opening at Collie Place, every day this week, until Sunday, Domino’s is giving away a free order for next time, to every 25th online customer. Customers must place their order online at dominos.co.uk or via the app during this period. The lucky winners will be selected and notified within 72hrs of placing the winning order, using the contact details used at the time of ordering.

The new jobs include pizza chefs, in store team members and delivery drivers.

Pizza lovers will now be able to enjoy firm Domino’s favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme alongside new additions such as the recently Ultimate Spicy Sausage Pizza and Vegan American Hot.

The new store will be adding its charity meal deal to the menu which sees £1 from every order donated to their local Luton & Dunstable Hospital, in partnership with Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity.

Arshad Yasin, Franchise Partner of Houghton Regis Domino’s said: “We’re excited to have opened a new store in Houghton Regis and to celebrate we are not only offering great openings deals but also a fantastic giveaway too!

“We’re also on the lookout for drivers to join our new in-store team. We offer flexible shifts to fit around busy schedules and experience is not essential, as our managers provide training for all levels and there are lots of progression opportunities for those looking for longer term careers.”