New Luton Next brings 40 jobs plus Costa and Paperchase

The Next store at Luton’s Gipsy Lane is moving to a different unit at the site, welcoming Costa, Paperchase, and an additional 40 staff members.

The new store will open on Tuesday, June 19, at 10am boasting 42,990 sq.ft of shopping space.

A new Next store will soon be opening in Gipsy Lane Retail Park. (Credit: Next. Image - Oxford Street).

What’s more, if you are one of the first 20 people in the queue you could be in with the chance of winning a gift card between £5 and £100 to spend in the shop.

Store manager, Christopher Burgess, said: “The team and I are delighted for the new store to open and are looking forward to welcoming Costa and Paperchase concessions to the store.

“Customers will love the new layout and the addition of a full Home department.

“We hope you enjoy the new store and look forward to meeting customers old and new.”

Opening hours at Gipsy Lane Retail Park’s new store will be: Monday - Friday 9am - 8pm; Saturday 9am - 7pm; Sunday 10.30am - 4.30pm.

Sections include: Women’s, Men’s, Children’s, Home, Costa and Paperchase.

>www.next.co.uk