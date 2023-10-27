New shop SALA opens in Dunstable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new shop has opened in the heart of Dunstable. Opened by Dunstable Mayor, Liz Jones, on Sunday 22nd October, ‘Sala’ brings Eastern European food, drink and fresh produce to the High Street.

Sala has been a busy shop in Luton for many years but has moved to enjoy a better location in the in the former My Sewing Basket premises.

Sala owner Karolina Bukauskiene says “We are so excited to become a part of this community! We are open for business and welcome you to come and have a look at our produce.”