New shop SALA opens in Dunstable
A new shop has opened in the heart of Dunstable. Opened by Dunstable Mayor, Liz Jones, on Sunday 22nd October, ‘Sala’ brings Eastern European food, drink and fresh produce to the High Street.
Sala has been a busy shop in Luton for many years but has moved to enjoy a better location in the in the former My Sewing Basket premises.
Sala owner Karolina Bukauskiene says “We are so excited to become a part of this community! We are open for business and welcome you to come and have a look at our produce.”
As well as first rate food from abroad, Sala also cater for buffets and create wonderful cakes for all occasions. You can find the shop open until 8pm daily, at 7 Ashton Square LU6 3SN.