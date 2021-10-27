New store for Houghton Regis as Lidl opens its doors next week

Lidl. Photo: Shutterstock

Supermarket chain Lidl is to open its doors for its latest store, in Houghton Regis, on Thursday, November 4. The store is on Elmers Gate, within the Linmere expansion area to the north east of the town.

The store opening times will be between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday, delivering Lidl’s offering of fresh, quality and great value produce.

Part of the company’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain for 2021 and 2022, the store will create around 40 new jobs for the local community. The new supermarket will have a 1,410m2 sales area and facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.