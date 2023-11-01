New TUI travel shop set to open in Luton this week - with a chance to win signed LTFC shirt
A new TUI store is opening in Luton this week, and customers can win a signed Luton Town FC shirt to mark the occasion.
On Friday, November 3, the brand-new TUI travel shop will open within the Next store in Luton’s Gypsy Lane Retail Park. The opening day will have entertainment for all with kid’s club favourite, ‘Captain T’, who will be welcoming customers into the store.
Shoppers can expect complimentary drinks and cupcakes in the shop, as well as the chance to ‘spin to win’ a framed Luton Town FC football shirt signed by the players. TUI, which is headquartered in Luton, will have travel experts on hand to help visitors with travel money and, new and existing bookings. The company said the development has created five new jobs on the retail park.
Deputy store manager, Kafian Wray, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening this branch in Luton this week. We can’t wait to welcome our customers and help them to book their dream holidays.”
Juliet Barrett, regional sales manager, added: “We know how important it is for customers to have the opportunity to come into store and talk to our advisors. Our staff are on hand to showcase our destinations and also to provide advice on the best deals.
She added: “Having stores on the ground is extremely important to TUI, and we’re looking forward to expanding the number of local locations with our new South Luton base.”