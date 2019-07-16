New Two Trip ticket for Luton Centrebus passengers

Centrebus is introducing a brand new Two Trip ticket for Luton passengers.
The new ticket can be purchased from Centrebus drivers on Luton services 17, 17A or 19 between Luton and Stopsley.
The Two Trip ticket costs £3.70 and can be used as a cheap day return, or customers can choose to make the second trip within seven days on services 17, 17A or 19.
Centrebus operations manager in Luton, Andy Cook, said: “The brand new Two Trip ticket makes bus travel even more popular.
“Choosing to purchase one and save big-time is making bus travel a viable alternative to using the car, helping to free up our gridlocked roads.”
Service 17 runs between Luton, Wigmore Lane and Stopsley; service 17A runs between Luton, Stopsley and Wigmore Lane; service 19 runs between Luton, Wigmore Lane and Stopsley.
To find out more, call the Centrebus helpline on 0116 410 5050, or pick-up its timetable at libraries, council offices, Luton Interchange Travel shop, colleges, the university, the hospital - and on its buses.