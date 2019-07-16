New Two Trip ticket for Luton Centrebus passengers

Centrebus is introducing a brand new Two Trip ticket for Luton passengers.

The new ticket can be purchased from Centrebus drivers on Luton services 17, 17A or 19 between Luton and Stopsley.

Stopsley. Credit: Google.

The Two Trip ticket costs £3.70 and can be used as a cheap day return, or customers can choose to make the second trip within seven days on services 17, 17A or 19.

Centrebus operations manager in Luton, Andy Cook, said: “The brand new Two Trip ticket makes bus travel even more popular.

“Choosing to purchase one and save big-time is making bus travel a viable alternative to using the car, helping to free up our gridlocked roads.”

Service 17 runs between Luton, Wigmore Lane and Stopsley; service 17A runs between Luton, Stopsley and Wigmore Lane; service 19 runs between Luton, Wigmore Lane and Stopsley.

To find out more, call the Centrebus helpline on 0116 410 5050, or pick-up its timetable at libraries, council offices, Luton Interchange Travel shop, colleges, the university, the hospital - and on its buses.