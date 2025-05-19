New visiting and live-in homecare provider to open its doors in Luton & Dunstable

The team at new homecare franchise, GoodOaks Luton & Dunstable, is delighted to announce that they are now open for business following full registration with the Care Quality Commission.

The homecare provider aims to create 25 jobs in the area as well as provide quality care in the local community. GoodOaks Homecare Luton & Dunstable will provide quality homecare throughout Luton and Dunstable.

Offering both Visiting Care, where care professionals visit clients in their homes, and Live-in Care, where a care professional lives with a client and provides full-time care.

GoodOaks Homecare Luton & Dunstable is led by Directors, Awais Sajid and Kasar Dad Commenting on the opening, they have said:

“We are excited to bring our brand, values and ethos to the local area. We are confident that we will create more jobs to the area in the next year, growing both our care team and our office-based support team.

“We are personally very passionate about providing our clients with high quality care that will make a real difference to their lives. We strongly believe that quality care starts with a robust and thoughtful recruitment process and the proper training of our care team. This protects and enhances the quality of our premium service: the standard of care we would all want for our own loved ones.

“GoodOaks Homecare Luton & Dunstable works closely with doctors, district nurses, physiotherapists and occupational therapists. We act as the focal point to coordinate and provide the best possible solution for our clients’ wants and needs.”

For more information about GoodOaks Luton & Dunstable please visit: www.goodoakshomecare.co.uk/luton-dunstable/