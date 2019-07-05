Next Stop Bus Drivers praise outstanding Luton community members

The Luton African community’s ‘Next Stop Bus Drivers’ annual celebration event was a runaway success.

The awards ceremony was held on June 29 in Lewsey Learning Centre, sponsored by local African Caribbean businesses, as well as Arriva.

The event honoured those who had made a significant contribution to community life, and was organised by The Next Stop Bus Drivers.

Heritage associate director Bob Baker, the host, said: “The Next Stop Bus Drivers is a group of volunteers - local bus drivers, associates and friends - aiming to promote good cause, friendship and the best of Caribbean culture.”

Tasha Freebourne, a teacher with 20 years’ experience, was commended for her outstanding achievements working in Luton high schools.

She said: “My mission is to improve the life chance of pupils.

“It is great to be recognised and congratulated by Next Stop on this wonderful, uplifting community initiative.”

Tasha specialises in Maths curriculum development and behaviour management, and she is now looking to network with others to undertake projects which will enrich the community.

Bob added: “Ms Freebourne has a sharp wit, outgoing, bubbly personality and enthusiasm. It was evident on the night for all to see why she is a success and highly valued in the teaching profession.”

Meanwhile, Kevin George, owner of First Class Barber, was commended for his ‘Unity In The Community’ events and charitable donations.

He said: “I’m happy to hear that doing what I love can help to improve and change the lives of so many people”.

Bob explained: “Mr George build up his business from scratch on coming to Luton 17 years ago and his zest for life is well known through his staging of the popular ‘Unity In The Community’ events, bringing together people from all walks of life.

“He is highly respected, down to earth and also an active member of the Luton Heritage Network.

“Additionally, he’s a source of guidance and support for parents and young people, as he provides college work placements for students, with outlets in Wellington Street and Marsh Road.”