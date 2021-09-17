Numbers add up for Luton accountancy firm

A Luton chartered accountants firm has joined forces with a regional group, to found a new company.

S J Males & Co, headed up by Craig and Sarah Males, has joined with Streets, with 15 offices, 36 partners and more than 200 staff.

Craig Males said: “Prior to the merger we worked informally with Streets accessing advice and support we were not able to provide to our clients. This included specialist tax advice and assistance with more complex accountancy and audit work.

Staff at the merged Streets SJ Males

“This approach allowed us to get to know each other better and supported the move for both firms to work more closely. We have recognised the need to be able to offer our clients a greater breadth of service to support them with the challenges they face and we also wanted to increase the firm’s capacity to develop the business.

“The merger will provide broader benefits in terms of resources and support to develop our team and to ensure we are able to respond to the challenges we face as a business like those of our clients.”

Streets Chairman and Managing Partner, Paul Tutin, said: “We have been keen to strengthen our presence in Bedfordshire for some time, looking in particular at Luton and the surrounding area.

“The creation of Streets S J Males will serve to enhance the provision and access to professional advisory services available to businesses and individuals in Luton and its surrounding business region hinterland."