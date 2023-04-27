News you can trust since 1891
Ocado won't hire new staff for Luton warehouse despite closing Hatfield site

The warehouse in Bedfordshire will open later this year

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST

Ocado and Marks & Spencer’s online retail joint venture is set to close its oldest warehouse in, but won’t employ more staff for the Luton site which will open later this year.

The online grocers announced that the Hatfield warehouse would close – putting around 2,300 jobs at risk, as it shifts to automated sites, using robotics to fulfil orders. A statement from Ocado said: “Ocado's priority and focus will be to redeploy as many people as possible to other sites, primarily to the soon to be opened Luton customer fulfilment centre.”

Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado Group and Chairman of Ocado Retail said: “We want to keep as much of this talent and experience within the business as possible and expect to retain a large proportion of colleagues impacted by these changes, either in our new Luton CFC or across our wider UK network.”

Do you shop at Ocado?
