Offices change hands as deal completed by Kirkby Diamond

An office building at a Bedfordshire business park has changed hands in a £1.08 million deal, leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today.

Building on the successful sale of Buildings 260 and 270, two self-contained office buildings totaling 12,570 sq ft to accountancy firm Foxley Kingham, Kirkby Diamond has now confirmed the sale of Building 250 at Butterfield Business Park in Luton to an undisclosed buyer.

The self-contained office building, comprising 5,392 sq ft, has been sold on a virtual freehold (999-year lease) to another owner-occupier.

Kirkby Diamond’s agency team acted on behalf of business park owners Flowers Way Ltd and completed the sale of the vacant building in just 10 weeks, said surveyor Chris Richards.

Chris said: “Butterfield Business Park is an extremely popular location, and we expected there to be significant interest when we first put Building 250 on the market for sale. A deal was quickly reached with our client and the purchaser, and we were able to reach completion in 10 weeks.

“It demonstrates the continued high demand for freehold opportunities across Luton and Bedfordshire, which is becoming increasingly popular as more businesses look for value outside London. It also displays the positive shift in demand for office space, certainly in out-of-town locations such as Butterfield and Capability Green business parks, with businesses encouraging more office-based working.”

He added: “I understand the new owners intend to occupy the building themselves and will be relocating from serviced offices nearby.”

Building 250 comprises a two-storey self-contained office building which has been fully fitted and furnished, benefiting from five meeting rooms, large board rooms, fully fitted kitchens and break-out areas to both floors, 78 fully cabled desks, full access DDA compliant passenger lift, and 19 allocated parking spaces.

Situated within The Village, Butterfield Business Park is a high quality, campus-style, office development located on the Northeast side of Luton. It fronts the A505 dual carriageway which provides easy access to the A1(M) and the M1. The Village comprises seven two-storey office buildings, offering small suites from 834 sq. ft to self-contained buildings of 12,549 sq. ft.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.