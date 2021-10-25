Olympic star to open new Aldi store in Luton

A new Aldi store is opening in Luton next month

An Olympic medal winner will be launching the latest Aldi store to open in Luton.

Team GM silver medallist Ryan Owens will be cutting the ribbon at the new store on Bramingham Park, Luton on Thursday November 11.

The store will be run by Manager Helen Fisher-Mack along with a team of 31 colleagues from the local community.

Ms Fisher-Mack said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store on Bramingham Park. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Ryan Owens join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Cycling star Ryan Owens added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new store is calling on local charities and food banks in Luton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]