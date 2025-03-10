One of Luton’s oldest businesses recognises 265 years of employee long service

Neville Trust Group of Companies, a family-owned business headquartered in Luton, has rewarded 24 of its dedicated employees across construction, joinery and funerals, who have collectively achieved 265 years of Long Service.

The Trust, which consists of Neville Funerals, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery hires 187 team members across its businesses.

Established in 1875, and now one of the oldest businesses in Luton, the Trust has garnered a reputation over 150 years for its internal training and career development programmes – from apprentice to board level. Many of the team members recognised in the Trust’s Long Service Awards this year have been at the company since the very beginning of their careers.

Vicky Trumper, Director and fifth-generation Neville family member said: “Recognising the commitments of team members who have played such a key role in our 150-year history is an utmost priority for us. We are a long-standing family business, which owes everything to the family we have created across our Trust.

Neville Trust Team

“It’s special to see that our employees want to stay and grow with us, dedicating their time to our company and our community pursuits. Through the day-to-day operations of the business, to the extra fundraising/volunteering and training initiatives they are eager to challenge themselves with… it’s a pleasure to work alongside them.

“Everyone in the group is looking forward to seeing the team progress further in their roles and we fully appreciate their devotion to our business.”

Mark Smalley, Commercial Director at Neville Special Projects, received his 25-year Long Service Awards. He said: “It doesn’t feel like 25 years. Time has really flown by. I think that because I have worked on so many interesting projects throughout this time you don’t stop to think about the length of time.

"I have always felt valued and supported by the company and they have given me the opportunity to progress during my time with the business.

Neville Trust Team

“I first joined as a Quantity Surveyor before being promoted to Senior Quantity Surveyor and then joined the board of Directors 12 years ago. Technology has been one the main changes during this time, seeing the digitalisation of the industry and how this has improved our processes and operations.

“At the Trust’s core though, it has always been about people, communication and teamwork – and that remains the same.”

The awards are the latest in a series of company celebrations, recognising the professional achievements of 18% of its workforce during its 150th anniversary year. The company’s construction businesses recently celebrated achieving ISO accreditations for quality, health and safety and environmental management, as well as the successes of Neville Funerals’ bereavement support groups, Talking Elephants.

With many more celebrations planned for the rest of its milestone year, Neville Trust Group of Companies will be sharing its activities across its Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/nevilletrust150/.

The Neville Trust is an independent family run group of companies operating across construction, funerals and joinery. The Trust, which is headquartered in Luton is a recognised Age-Friendly Employer, a prominent employer of apprentices across the region and holds several local and national corporate sponsorships with well-reputed charities and not-for-profit organisations.