One takeaway in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis is in need of major improvements as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker (photo from Victoria Jones/PA Images)

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out. The majority of eateries in Luton have ratings of three or higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated 1: Baguette Corner at 198 Dunstable Road, Luton, rated on October 4

Rated 2: Marmaris Limited at 7 High Street North, Dunstable, rated on August 21; Spud Kingz at 52-58 Albert Road, Luton, rated on September 24; Pepes Fish Bar Ltd at 913 Dunstable Road, Luton, rated on October 4

Rated 3: D&D PICIOCA at 45 High Street South, Dunstable, rated on August 21; A1 Lahori Taste at 405b Dunstable Road, Luton, rated on September 18; Tang's Fish Shop at 75 Beechwood Road, Luton, rated on September 25

Rated 4: East is West at 10 Marsh Road, rated on September 17; Hong Buffet at 40-44 George Street, Luton, rated September 16; LUCKY8 CHINESE RESTAURANT at 112 New Town Street, Luton, rated on September 17; Riddy Lane Peri Peri at 3 Riddy Lane, Luton, rated on October 2; Chickaros at 28a Chapel Street, Luton, rated on October 16; Yummy Yummy at 111a Park Street, Luton, rated on October 2, Robbys Tea Shop at 8g-9g The Gallery, The Mall, rated on September 24; The Sugar Loaf at 98 New Town Street, Luton, rated on September 26; Express Kebab at 612 Hitchin Road, Luton, rated on October 28; The White Horse at 1 Market Square, Eaton Bray, Dunstable, rated on September 26 Rated 5: The Oddfellows Arms at Market Square, Toddington, rated on September 20; The Greek Bakers at 36a High Street North, Dunstable, rated on October 1; D Gallery at 25 Market Hall, The Mall, rated on October 25; Futures Community Cafe at Futures House, The Moakes, Luton, rated on October 23; Off The Wall at 6-8 Park Street, Luton, rated on October 22; Turkish Best Grill at 56 Wellington Street, Luton, rated on October 7; Caffe Nero at Kiosk 4 London Luton Airport, Airport Way, rated on September 18; LTFC Training Ground at Gipsy Lane, Luton, rated on October 17; Wigmore Fish & Chips Takeaway at 6 Wigmore Park Centre, Luton, rated on October 24