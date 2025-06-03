One takeaway needs urgent improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are revealed
We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency.
The Hyderabad Kitchen, at 55a Cheapside, was given a rating of zero after being inspected on April 16.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.
All ratings were correct as of June 3.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.