One takeaway needs urgent improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis are revealed

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:53 BST
We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency.

The Hyderabad Kitchen, at 55a Cheapside, was given a rating of zero after being inspected on April 16.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.

All ratings were correct as of June 3.

