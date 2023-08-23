News you can trust since 1891
Online car buying service webuyanycar sets up shop in Luton

New branch is based at Hatters Way Retail Park
By Olga Norford
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

Online car buying service, webuyanycar, has opened a new branch in Luton.

The pod branch is based at Hatters Way Retail Park in Chaul End Lane and is fully self-sustainable running off solar power – and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Luton is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

Richard added: “Our new Luton branch will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

