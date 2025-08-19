Only a few weeks left to get your business in front of thousands of Luton residents – completely for free

Get your business in front of thousands of Luton residents

Since mid-July, the Step Forward Luton summer offer has been connecting locals with unbeatable local discounts – and we’re not slowing down.

Over 4000 residents are already using the app, discovering hidden gems, saving money, and supporting local businesses.

But here’s the catch: the campaign ends 30 September, so now’s the time to get involved before the buzz winds down.

Add your 10% off discount to the app and you’ll:

reach a fast-growing audience actively looking to spend locally

get free exposure through our multi-channel marketing campaign, including local events, social media and bus shelter advertising across Luton

ride the wave of increased footfall while the £200 giveaway drives downloads and engagement

No cost, no catch; just a simple way to connect Lutonians with local deals.

When the campaign closes on 30 September, the gift card draw ends, the extra marketing wraps up, and so does this special burst of local attention. Don’t miss your moment.

Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth at Luton Council, said: “Local businesses are the heartbeat of our town, and this campaign is a powerful way to get more customers through your doors. By adding your offer to the Step Forward Luton app, you’ll benefit from a town-wide marketing push at no cost, reach hundreds of engaged local customers, and be part of showcasing everything that makes Luton a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Our app is available now on iOS and Android, just search for ‘Step Forward Luton’.

Get your business and discounts on the app here: invest.stepforwardluton.co.uk/business-support/sfl-app/