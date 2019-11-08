Open day this Saturday at Luton’s new Infinity Dance Company

A new Luton dance school is inviting budding students to its grand open day.

From 11.15am to 1pm on November 9, people can meet the team from Infinity Dance Company at Chiltern Academy, Gipsy Lane, run by Luton dance champion Craig Hopkins and his business partner Cydney Barber.

Craig, 24, who has won every top UK and Ireland freestyle competition, said: “At Infinity Dance Company we will be mainly teaching freestyle and slow lyrical. Other styles include commercial, jazz technique classes, and body conditioning and stretching.

“It’s all very exciting, and we have put a lot of effort into making it a fun filled day, with cakes, balloons, free classes, golden tickets and more.

“My best friend Cydney has been in every top final in the freestyle world.”