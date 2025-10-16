Opticians raise a brew and much-needed funds for charity

A Dunstable opticians put the kettle on and raised £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Dunstable, which is locally owned and run, hosted a cake sale and a raffle to help with funding specialist physical, financial and emotional support to those affected by cancer.

The day was filled with cakes, tea and community spirit with Dunstable ASDA donating gifts for the raffle and Dunstable FC sharing the store’s donation page in the matchday leaflet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dharshana Chauhan, Ophthalmic director at Specsavers Dunstable, Bedford and St Neots, says: ‘Fundraising is important to us in-store, and we are proud of our community for coming together for this event.

Dunstable Specsaver

‘Our customers and the local community are always so supportive with our charity activity, helping us raise over £740, which we matched to make just under £1,500.’

In addition to the cakes and donated gifts, Specsavers Dunstable also hosted a game of guessing how many sprinkles were on the cake, one winner took home a pair of designer sunglasses.

Jan Forrest, Head of Relationship Fundraising at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: ‘This is a special year for Coffee Morning as we’re celebrating its 35th birthday. It’s amazing to see how Coffee Morning has evolved over the years, with supporters hosting all kinds of brilliant events, from yoga coffee mornings to puppy playdates and fancy-dress parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The success of the fundraiser all comes down to our brilliant supporters, but we can’t stop now. People living with cancer still need us. There are unacceptable differences in the quality-of-care people are receiving because of who they are or their postcode and that must change. Every single Coffee Morning takes us one step closer to better cancer care.’

Specsavers

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Dunstable store unaccompanied due to disability or illness can receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK.

For further information, call the store on 01582 475404 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/dunstable