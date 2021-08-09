Pandemic taught Luton sports therapist Nikhil to adapt and stay positive

With society opening up in line with the Government’s roadmap out of the pandemic, the Luton News/Dunstable Gazette wants to be with our readers every step of the way.

Here, sports therapist Nikhil Dodhia based in Luton tells how the pandemic led to him opening his own sports injury clinic in Leagrave...

Nikhil Dodhia at his premises

“I set up my sports therapy business (ND Sports Therapy) in November 2019, and like everybody else, I had no idea how much the world would change in 2020. Throughout the first lockdown I was unable to work under the government guidelines. So I focused on promoting myself online through exercise videos over social media and creating my website.

“It was great to start working after things were slowly opening up, albeit offering a limited service. Then we found ourselves in another lockdown.

“This time I was allowed to work, however I was renting a room in a gym, which was still closed so I was again unable to work. I realised I had to think of something else, so I started looking for a premises. I made it my long term goal for 2021 to find one.

“I found a place in April and at the beginning of July I officially opened my brand new sports injury clinic. In an aid to support grass roots sports I have also partnered with Luton Town Hockey Club and will be one of their kit sponsors. Additionally, I have partnered with J & R Coaching, and Vita Artes Academy to help support their young footballers and dancers, respectively.

Nikhil Dodhia outside his premises

“This pandemic has taught me that there will always be things out of your control, but you can adapt, stay positive, and control the controllable.

“You can achieve anything you want when you put your mind to it, especially in the face of adversity.

“If you or someone you know has an injury, whether you play sport or not, please feel free to get in touch to book an appointment. My email is [email protected] , and my website is www.ndsportstherapy.com”

