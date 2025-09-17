Phoenix PCN Luton have been named winners at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2025

Phoenix PCN Luton is proud to announce that it has been named a winner at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements and innovations in improving patient safety across the UK healthcare sector.

The HSJ Patient Safety Awards are among the most respected accolades in the healthcare community, celebrating teams and organisations that go above and beyond to protect patients and improve safety standards. This year, the Awards received 456 entries, with 216 projects shortlisted, and just 25 winners selected by a panel of expert judges.

Phoenix PCN Luton won in the category of HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2025: Harnessing a Human Factors Approach to improve Patient Safety Award in recognition of Diabetes Pilot Project : Integrated and collaborative neighbourhood working Initiative

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition highlights our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to the people we serve. It was a triumphant demonstration of a transformative, patient centred approach in the transcending model of primary care” {Dr Abdullah Daulatzai – Clinical Director Of Phoenix PCN Luton}

Phoenix PCN Luton receiving their award

Now in its 15th year, the HSJ Patient Safety Awards shine a spotlight on organisations driving forward patient safety and fostering a culture of continuous improvement across the NHS and independent healthcare providers.

HSJ Editor Alastair McLellan said: “The HSJ Patient Safety Awards are a vital platform for celebrating the efforts of healthcare staff who continually strive to reduce risk and protect patients. This year’s winners have shown remarkable innovation, resilience, and commitment to improving outcomes for patients, and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”

For more information about the HSJ Patient Safety Awards and the full list of winners, visit: https://awards.patientsafetycongress.co.uk.