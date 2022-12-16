Planned new Luton Hoo golf course at centre of bid to attract golf's Ryder Cup to Bedfordshire

A new course designed for Luton Hoo is at the centre of an ambitious bid being made to bring golf's prestigious Ryder Cup tournament back to England, after a 30-year absence.

The bi-annual contest between Europe and the USA's elite golfers has been to other parts of the British Isles in the intervening years.

Advertisement

But now Arora Group is targeting the 2031 or 2035 Ryder Cup and DP World Tour events at the five-star hotel complex in Bedfordshire.

Luton Hoo Hotel

The Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa is Arora Group's latest acquisition and it intends to develop a championship level golf course on the estate, subject to planning permission.

An application has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council and is currently at the consultation stage of the planning process, according to Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins.

Advertisement

The proposals would eventually be considered by CBC's development management committee, which could give its backing to potentially attracting a future edition of golf’s premier team competition to England again.

"Luton Hoo is set in more than 1,000 acres of picturesque parkland, woods and lakes in Bedfordshire," the company said in a statement. "The estate is currently home to an 18-hole golf course.

Advertisement

"In line with our ambition to create something special on the estate, it's planned to design and build a new championship level course worthy of hosting the Ryder Cup and other prestigious golf tournaments, including DP World Tour events."

Founder and chairman of the Arora Group Surinder Arora explained: “Our acquisition of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa was always with the intention to curate a luxury leisure and hospitality experience on the estate.

Advertisement

"We want to continue building on the already rich history of Luton Hoo and to ensure that any future investment into the premises will bring economic benefit to Bedfordshire and surrounding areas.

"Hosting the Ryder Cup, potentially in either 2031 or 2035, would raise the profile of the area to a global audience. The opportunity to bid to host a Ryder Cup at Luton Hoo is a very real and realistic ambition.”

Advertisement

Conservative CBC council leader and Arlesey councillor Richard Wenham said: “The Ryder Cup is an iconic sporting event, celebrated and enjoyed across the globe.

"Arora’s aspirational project to take the superb Luton Hoo complex, set in its beautiful surroundings, to the next level, has the scope to put Central Bedfordshire on the world stage.

Advertisement

"Securing the Ryder Cup would be an enormous boost to our thriving economy, bringing many tourists to the area and supporting more new jobs.”

The last time the event was held in England was at The Belfry in Warwickshire in 1989.

Advertisement

Next year's competition is scheduled to be staged at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome in September and October, when Europe will attempt to regain the trophy.