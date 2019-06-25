Plans to replace ALDI with a new modern store in Luton

ALDI UK has submitted plans to demolish the existing store on Dallow Road in Luton and build a new one.

The discount supermarket, which has operated from the site for over 20 years, has applied to Luton Council for permission to demolish the existing store and car park and construct a fresh one.

ALDI Dallow Road. Photo from Google Map

In the planning and retail statement it says: “The application seeks approval for the demolition of the existing store and its redevelopment to provide a new 1,775sqm class A1 foodstore, with access, servicing and 186 car parking spaces. The proposal would provide an enlarged, modern and contemporary building, which will be repositioned slightly to the east of the existing store site.

“The store no longer represents an appropriate store design or size consistent with ALDI’s business model, and the company now wishes to redevelop the site and invest in a brand new store that more accurately reflects in customer requirements.”

Before submitting the application, ALDI, contacted the council officers to discuss the principle of the store’s redevelopment and a pre-application meeting was held in January.

The planning and retail statement adds: “At that meeting, officers confirmed their ‘in principle’ support for the development proposed and recommended matters that should be considered and addressed within the application submission. This application is now brought forward in accordance with that advice and ‘in principle’ support.

“This application has been the subject of pre-application discussions with the Local Planning Authority (LPA).

“Issues covered at the meeting included: principle of development, access arrangements, highways and parking and proposed design/site layout.

“The Case Officer raised no in principle concerns regarding the proposed development and provided helpful advice regarding the scope of documentation to be submitted and issues to be covered. That advice is reflected in the application now submitted.”