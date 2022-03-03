Prospect of up to 220 jobs for Luton as Butterfield Business Park plan is approved

Up to 220 jobs could be created in Luton through a commercial development on the Butterfield Business Park.

Applicant HBD Limited submitted full plans for 7,897sqm of distribution and warehouse storage space, with parking, on land opposite 910 Butterfield at Great Marlings.

“The employment is likely to be between 83 and 219 full-time equivalent jobs, depending on the use of the eventual occupier,” planning team leader Clive Inwards told the borough council’s development management committee on February 23.

Butterfield Business Park land (Google)

“This would support economic activity in the local area,” he said. “The 145 parking spaces would be below the council’s maximum standards.

“The scheme would retain important landscape features, and protect the character, setting and natural beauty of the Chilterns area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).”

Senior director at applicant HBD Adrian Schofield referred to the company as “the long-term development partners” of the Butterfield landowners.

“The business park has potential for about a further 470,000sqft of employment space, and the company is fully committed to building this to the same high quality design as before,” he explained.

Agent for the application on behalf of Henry Boot Developments Emma Gill said the project would provide “a high quality, well designed, sustainable and modern” employment unit.

“The appearance of the building fits with the intended design aesthetic for Butterfield, as an attractive high quality business park.

“Extensive landscaping has been used to mitigate any impact on the surrounding area, including the AONB, and to reduce the visual impact.

“The application will provide key benefits for Luton, such as significant job creation at a time of economic uncertainty.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks was amused by a reference in the report to “high quality B8 uses”, saying: “In my experience, there’s no such thing as high quality warehousing and distribution.

“They tend to generate relatively low levels of employment and high levels of vehicle movements.

“Voting for this without specific tenants in mind, or an idea what business a prospective tenant might conduct, is asking us to support unlimited vehicle movements.

“The whole concept of the Butterfield development was hi-tech employment.”

Service director sustainable development Sue Frost said: “The economic development team is being contacted regularly by companies seeking this kind of employment floorspace.

“Nationally there’s a complete lack of it. The demand is outstripping supply. A staff member was contacted by a French company supplying parts to Vauxhall and there’s nothing available.

“This type of space would suit that firm. The concept of a technology park originally envisaged for this site is out of date.”

Labour South councillor David Agbley recalled the area being designated as Luton’s Silicon Valley, asking: “Did I hear you say that’s outdated now?”

Ms Frost replied: “It was good to aspire to previously. But the demand has changed since Covid. Most hi-tech companies have their employees working from home.

“It offers an employment opportunity for people in Luton. The policy is flexible enough to allow for quite a wide range of uses. If we were to get a hi-tech company looking that would be great.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain said: “The employment (situation) in Luton since the pandemic is one of the worst in the country.

“To see 200 jobs coming to the town is welcome. The design seems attractive. I would support anything which improves the economic wellbeing of people in Luton.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, agreed, saying: “It sends out a message to potential business owners its jobs we need in this town and sustainable employment.”