£25million re-development of Old Courthouse in Luton features 97 new apartments

The building, near St George’s Square, features a contemporary roof extension that complements the original curved brick façade and adds an additional floor.

The residential units maximize space, light and comfort, ensuring buyers have a high-quality yet affordable residence.

The scheme also includes seven state-of-the-art commercial units on the ground floor and 30 car parking spaces.

The Old Courthouse has been re-developed to create 97 new apartments

"Luton is set to go through a major £1.2bn investment programme within the next 20 years, and bringing this building back into life is an important part of that rejuvenation," said Ben Coleman, development director at Leos International.

"We have worked closely with the local authority and stakeholders to bring this important town centre building back into life and make sure it embraces a mix of Luton's history and the dynamic, ever-changing culture of the modern day."