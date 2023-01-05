£3.6million funding pot to help create jobs and boost prosperity in Central Bedfordshire

A £3.6million funding pot is to be made available to create jobs and boost business across Central Bedfordshire.

The UK Shared Prosperity Funding will be used over the next two years for schemes to help create create jobs, a sense of local pride and boost core skills.

Funding will also be used to support Central Beds Council’s plans to improve towns and villages and support individuals and businesses.

Central Beds Council plans to use funds to improve jobs and prosperity

The community support will also help address the cost-of-living crisis with measures to improve energy efficiency of properties and combat fuel poverty. In doing this, the council will help tackle climate change and support its Sustainability Plan ambitions.

The council has also received around £1.4million from the government’s Multiply programme, to support adults to improve numeracy skills and help them into well-paid jobs and will also receive £1million of government Rural Prosperity Funding to provide further support for rural communities and businesses.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration, said: “We have secured nearly £6million of government funding in 2022 to enable us to implement targeted initiatives to create thriving local communities. Importantly, this funding will help us to provide significant benefit for residents and particularly those that need extra support so they can fulfil their potential and make the most of their lives."