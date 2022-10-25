If you’re looking to start a new business in the hospitality trade then this maybe just what you’re looking for.

This top-drawer village pub restaurant near Luton, offered with a well-established weddings and events trade, is available for lease.

The premises offer a wealth of rustic character and charm yet are smartly presented and fitted to a very high standard with the benefit of views of rolling fields over the countryside.

The White Horse, located in Tea Green, on the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire border, is an impressive venue with a character lounge bar with feature fireplace and dining areas to accommodate more than 70 guests.

The impressive purpose-built functions suite is self-contained and comfortably provides 120plus covers plus has its own lawned garden area for summer weddings and events.

The property also features extensive grounds and car parking with excellent commercial catering and ancillary facilities.

The owners’ accommodation currently doubles up as offices comprising two rooms, lounge and a bathroom.

The business offers genuine further growth potential with attractive lease terms with the current owners happy to remain to manage transition of the business if required.

Details of turnover and net are available on request.

The property is listed with an asking price of £150,000 with further details available via brokers BusinessesForSale.com or call 020 7324 1930.

