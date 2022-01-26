Putting a 'Stop' to drink spiking as funding supports campaign in Luton bars

Free foil coverings to prevent drink spiking are being made available to bars, pubs and night-time venues in Luton town centre as part of a national campaign to help people feel safe and reassured on a night out.

More than 9,000 StopTopps – which sit over cups, glasses or bottles – have been funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID), and will be delivered to venues throughout January as part of a wider campaign by Luton SAFE - the town centre’s Pubwatch.

The initiative follows on from the joint “Safe night for everyone” drive by Luton pubs in October, and will also include posters and a social media push to boost awareness.

Stoptopps will be available at Luton Pubs

No incidents of drinks spiking have been reported so far in the town but Luton BID is proactively helping.

Julia Horsman, Luton BID Manager, said: “Luton BID will always be committed to improving safety in the town centre as it remains such an important issue, not just locally, but UK-wide.

“There has been a recent spotlight on drink spiking concerns nationally too, so we are delighted to be able to work with other key partners on a local level to fund the StopTopps coverings and deliver them to venues.

“The BID team also currently chairs the Luton Business Against Crime (LBAC) partnership and attends Luton SAFE Pubwatch meetings to take feedback from businesses, stay updated, and to find out what we can do to support them further.

“The StopTopps initiative reinforces this wider partnership approach and reassures customers and visitors enjoying an evening out in our town centre.”

StopTopps are designed to add a protective layer to drinks and are a product of Safe Original Style UK (SOS UK) – a Community Interest Company established to tackle increasing incidents of drink spiking.

SOS UK was founded by a team of professionals in areas such as alcohol awareness workshops and the welfare of young people.