Rachel Hopkins MP backs new SME Strategy to boost local business in Luton South and South Bedfordshire

Rachel Hopkins MP backs new strategy to boost local business

The Government has today unveiled its flagship Small to Medium Sized Enterprise (SME) Strategy, a bold plan to unleash the potential of the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses and drive economic growth across every region. This strategy will end the late payment crisis which currently causes 38 businesses to close every day and costs the UK economy £11 billion annually.

Key measures include:

• Stronger legal protections to end late payments and support fairer business practices

• £4bn finance boost, including 69,000 Start Up Loans and a £3bn expansion of the British Business Bank’s ENABLE programme

• New support for high streets, slashing of red tape to boost the hospitality and arts sector through hospitality zones; High Street Rental Auctions to fill vacant high street premises; and permanent cut to business rates for retail, hospitality and leisure on the high street from 2026.

• Action on personal guarantees, ensuring entrepreneurs are protected when accessing finance

• A revamped Business Growth Service to help SMEs scale, export and innovate.

The SME Strategy is a central pillar of the Government’s Plan for Change, working alongside the Industrial and Trade Strategies to deliver long-term, sustainable growth.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "This country is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs and most innovative businesses in the world, and we want to unleash their full potential by giving them back time and money to do what they do best - growing our local economies.

"Our Small Business Strategy is the most comprehensive package of support in a generation, slashing unnecessary admin costs, making it easier for businesses to set up shop and giving SMEs the financial backing they need.

"This is our Plan for Change in action, putting more money in people's pockets, boosting local communities and ensuring Britain is a great place to do business and thrive."

Commenting on the announcement, Rachel Hopkins, Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said: “This strategy is a game-changer for small businesses in Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, employing 60% of the workforce. It is completely unacceptable that so many go under each year because they aren’t paid on time.

“This is why we are delivering on our Plan for Change by introducing the toughest legislation in over 25 years to end the late payment crisis, and unlocking billions in finance to give local entrepreneurs the tools they need to grow and thrive.

“I’m getting out and talking to local businesses to find out what matters to them. If you or someone you know run a business, please reach out to my office, I would love to hear from you”.