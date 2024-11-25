Redefining Inclusivity: The business case for Dementia-friendly initiatives beyond healthcare

You may think that becoming a dementia friendly business is not really something that applies to your business or organisation, and that it's mainly for shops. You might like to think again!

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any business that deals with people, will benefit with becoming more dementia aware, this could involve just a few minor alterations to signage and things that you hadn't thought of. By becoming dementia inclusive, you are in actual fact reaching out to a wider customer base, by becoming more inclusive - and surely this can only be good for business.

Take an estate agent for example. You may not really see the point of becoming dementia friendly, but just with a little bit of understanding and awareness, it could help you to find the ideal property for a client, because you understand what their needs are when assessing the suitability of properties for people with dementia and provide advice, that you never had before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will automatically be able to highlight properties that are dementia-friendly, such as those with easy-to-navigate layouts, good lighting, and with minimal hazards.

Why being dementia friendly is a no brainer

By having a little bit more knowledge, you will be able to work with with local dementia support organizations to provide resources and referrals for clients and their families. It is really a win, win all way around.

It's not just estate agents who can benefit from becoming dementia friendly, gyms and fitness centres, libraries, restaurants and cafés, theatres and cinemas and gardens and parks are all public places and spaces that with the right knowledge, understanding and awareness can all become allies to the ever growing dementia community, and it gets better than that. It's not just about being seen to do the right thing and turning the moral compass in the right direction, it actually makes business sense. Isn't there an old saying ? that says " Look after your customers and they will look after you ? "

Never has this been " truer", than with those living with dementia. A truly awful condition, that could happen to any of us. By becoming a dementia friendly organisation, you will be enabling people to keep their independence for longer and to live a better life and to be happier. Can you really say " No", to that ?Katie Wilson

For more information please contact Age [email protected]