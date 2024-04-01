Roam Café Bistro opens at The Farmstead Linmere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located in the heart of The Farmstead Linmere, offering residents and visitors alike a new social venue open from morning until night, Roam is set to become the go-to venue for coffee, delicious food, and a very welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're looking for a quick coffee break, a working lunch or a relaxed dinner with friends and family, Roam has something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to finally open our doors to the community of Linmere," says Paul Stanners, Roam’s proprietor. "Our aim is to provide a warm and inviting space where people can come together to enjoy good food and good company, as well as live music. We believe that Roam will become an integral part of the community here at Linmere and beyond."

In describing the new menu, Paul noted “Our heritage as streetfood traders brings a ‘freshly baked & brewed’ café, serving cakes, pastries and breakfasts, freshly made on site, around a bistro offer focused on high quality streetfood, with a strong contemporary twist.”

Houghton Regis Mayor, Councillor Jimmy Carroll, joins Paul Stanners to open the new venue.

The team are looking to build a destination for customers from across the region, with its urban-rural setting on the edge of Linmere. “A great menu needs a great atmosphere and as well as making the best of this fantastic space, both inside and out, we’ll be frequently hosting local bands to build on the energy.”

Paul added: “We’d be happy to hear from local bands looking for an audience and a great space to play, so please get in touch.”

Linmere Development Director, Ben Phillips, added: “The Farmstead is a very important part of the Linmere community development, and we’ve invested a lot of effort to find the right team to deliver the café offer. Paul runs several venues around the region and knows the local and regional customer, so it was the right fit from the start.”

Roam is open every day, and late on Thursday to Sunday. Everyone is welcome, including dog owners with their own dedicated space within the venue. The team looks forward to welcoming you.

For more information and opening hours, visit roamcafebistro.co.uk.

Linmere is designed to be a place for communities that embraces the natural environment, and where all generations can enjoy a great quality of life.