S A Bates & Son unveils refurbished Dunstable premises, strengthening community care commitment
The renovations have transformed the interior into a modern, tranquil space, complete with new flooring, furnishings, and a fresh coat of paint, throughout creating a warm and comforting
environment for families during their most difficult moments.
In addition, the on-site mortuary facilities have been upgraded, ensuring families can feel confident that their loved ones are being cared for with the utmost respect and dignity.
As part of its investment in both the facilities and services, Bates has also introduced a new hearse to its fleet, enhancing the professional service offered to families at every step of their journey. This investment reflects Bate’s ethos: to offer a service that is not only professional, but deeply personal, caring for families with the respect, understanding and transparency they deserve.
Jordan Cattell, Business Leader at S A Bates & Son, said:
“We are incredibly proud to be part of the Dunstable community, and this refurbishment is a natural progression of our ongoing commitment to provide families with not just a service, but a source of support and guidance.
“This investment is about ensuring we can continue to offer a personalised, compassionate service in an environment that is as caring and respectful as the services we provide.”
The team at S A Bates & Son Funeral Directors, now 12-strong, takes great pride in serving Dunstable and beyond, offering a place of solace, support, and transparency.