See footage as Gravity Luton bounces into action as mayor opens new trampoline park

Gravity's latest trampoline park was officially opened on Saturday as Luton’s Mayor Mahmood Hussain performed ribbon cutting duties.

The 30,000sqft new attraction in The Galaxy Centre features wall-to-wall trampolines, ninja run, wipe out, soft-play, party rooms, arcades, next-generation light and sound system, plus a café.

After months of planning and preparation through the pandemic, Gravity says the venue provides families with a safe and COVID compliant environment to have some much-needed family time.

Gravity Luton is opened

Justin Okoli, Gravity Luton owner said: "We're thrilled to be able to open the doors and offer this fantastic experience to the people of Luton. I'm a parent and resident of Luton myself and I know this facility will provide families, individuals and groups with a unique, affordable and fun experience in the town centre.

"It's been a real journey for myself and the team, who are all local. It's not been without its challenges, but the outcome is a next-generation leisure experience not seen before in Luton."

Bashir Dalvi, Centre Manager at The Galaxy, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Gravity Active Entertainment and offer our visitors a new experience where people can get active while having fun. This new opening supports our goal to bring fun-filled activities to the people of Luton, all in one place."

Gravity Active Entertainment delivers hour-long trampoline sessions, fitness classes, parent and toddler events, SEN sessions and birthday parties. The site will also provide school, corporate and community outreach programmes. Gravity's site in Luton will create over 30 local jobs for the area.

Gravity Luton

For more information visit their website www.gravity-uk.com/luton-galaxy

Gravity Luton opening