Shaping the UK's foundation industry: a decade of foundations

SPEEDECK Foundations, a trailblazer in innovative Design and Build foundation solutions, has established itself as a front runner in the industry over the past decade, right from its home base in Luton, Bedfordshire. This June marks ten years of expertise, bolstered by a dedicated team of local geotechnical and design engineers and a proficient construction team. SPEEDECK continuously sets new benchmarks, showcasing resilience and navigating through supply chain disruptions and economic fluctuations within the construction sector.

Over the past ten years, SPEEDECK has continually pushed boundaries, setting new standards of excellence in simplified foundation solutions across the southern UK. This milestone not only signifies a decade of success but also reflects the enduring commitment of the entire growing team towards delivering exceptional results and exceeding client expectations. This anniversary is a testament to the company's resilience, adaptability, and relentless pursuit of excellence, propelling them towards even greater accomplishments in the years to come.

With an extensive portfolio featuring hundreds of completed sites, including notable projects like the award-nominated project – Clay Cross in Derbyshire, SPEEDECK has earned its reputation for excellence. Delving into the company's journey of growth and innovation, we caught up with Mark Badham, Managing Director at SPEEDECK.

"During recent years, our expansion trajectory has been remarkable. Our commitment spans from one-off care home projects to large-scale new build housing developments," says Mark, underlining SPEEDECK's dedication to each project's unique requirements.

He emphasises, "Our custom design and build solution demonstrates our commitment to every client, acknowledging the importance of each project entrusted to us. By collaborating with our clients, we integrate into their team, working together to create a synergy throughout the project."

SPEEDECK's enduring commitment to quality enables the company to offer clients more streamlined and cost-effective solutions through the design and build piled raft foundation solution. Mark explains, "By staying true to our core principles, we cultivate strong partnerships with clients who value the enhanced benefits we bring to their projects by emphasising efficiency and cost savings."

The company's dedication to innovation, coupled with its structured engineering department, has garnered recent accolades, with SPEEDECK named as a finalist at the Ground Engineering Awards for Technical Excellence.

