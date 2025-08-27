Shock as Luton fish and chip shop reveals restaurant closure

You’ll only be able to take your dinner to go next time you order from Wigmore Fish and Chips, after the takeaway announced it has closed its restaurant for good.

The takeaway, in Wigmore Park District Centre, told its customers about the closure of its sit-down restaurant – with it closing with immediate effect.

The owners said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce our restaurant has now permanently closed.”

They thanked their supporters for being part of their journey for the past seven years, adding: “...this space has been filled with food, laughter, and countless memories, none of which would have been possible without you.”

People shared their shock and sadness at the news, Amy Matthews said: “So gutted, loved your restaurant since the beginning and always good for special occasions.”

But the team clarified that it is just the restaurant that is closing, not the takeaway just a few doors down – so Wigmore Fish and Chips still lives on.

