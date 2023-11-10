Signature Flatbreads has been awarded ‘Bakery Manufacturer of the Year 2023’

Signature Flatbreads, a family-owned manufacturer based in Dunstable, has been awarded ‘Bakery Manufacturer of the Year 2023’ in this year’s Bakery Industry Awards.

The national awards celebrate the best British bakery businesses – those showing passion, enthusiasm and how bakeries are an important part of the community. Winners were chosen following months of judging involving interviews, product testing, and site visits to ensure they were worthy of these accolades.

Signature Flatbreads was recognised for its investment in staff, excellent customer service, smart innovation-driven growth and delivery of high-quality products on a large scale.

The company bakes 2.6 billion bread products in the UK each year and supplies own label flatbreads to the UK’s biggest grocery retailers and foodservice operators. The company is two years into a significant investment plan worth millions which is looking to futureproof British production against a backdrop of rising consumer demand for alternatives to loaves.

Charles and William Eid

The company employs around 1,800 at its UK headquarters in Dunstable and the investment commitment will help to increase production and improve facilities for its employees. Other key goals that secured the company the award against tough competition included in-house innovation across own-label and its brand Deli Kitchen, bespoke engineering solutions including an upcoming automated premixing site, mandatory staff training, promotion of a safety culture and commitment to the environment.