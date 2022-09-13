Six takeaways and restaurants in Luton have been awarded new food hygiene ratings after being inspected by the Food Standards Agency.

Sahara Egypt at 106 Biscot Road was given a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

On the same road, Grill Hut Peri Peri was handed a three-out-of-five rating after being assessed on August 16.

Here are the ratings for 15 establishments

Rathiga Restaurant, at 276 Dunstable Road, was inspected on August 9 and was given a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Another two three-out-of-five ratings were awarded to Akbar's Peri Peri on Carisbrooke Road and Mr Fish on Lyneham Road after being visited by inspectors on August 10.

On August 15, New Town Chinese Take Away on Chapel Street was given a score of four.