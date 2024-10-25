SKF moves operations to another Luton site after laying off 300 workers

The SKF factory on the final day for employees. Picture: Justin Langdon

A Swedish firm which closed its ball bearing manufacturing business in Luton this week, with the loss of 300 jobs, is downsizing part of its operations to an alternative site nearby.

SKF UK left its factory on Sundon Park Road on Wednesday (October 23), only hours before its change of use application for unit one at the Sundon Business Park in Dencora Way was considered by borough councillors.

The site is a vacant industrial unit within an established employment area in the north of the town and is located opposite a residential area, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

There are 49 parking spaces to the front and side of the building, with a separate loading area at the back and two level-access loading doors, said the report.

“Unit one has been used historically for class B8 warehouse storage and distribution purposes, and is part of a larger industrial complex of 14 units. The area is mainly occupied by a mix of light industrial, warehousing, and commercial uses, catering for a range of businesses.

“There are no external changes proposed, as the design, size and scale of the building remains the same. A condition requires a post-installation noise impact assessment to be arranged, with another to manage any external lighting on the building.”

SKF began production in Luton in 1911 as its first site outside Sweden, and is proposing to relocate from its larger premises 300 metres away, added the report.

Planning officer Olivia Philogene-Moynihan described the location as a category A employment area, saying: “The proposed uses will cover industrial processes, general industrial uses, and storage and distribution.

“This change of use is to accommodate the prospective tenant SKF, which is relocating from nearby and downsizing. The proposed flexible use of the site will enable the firm to maintain operations in Luton and continued employment for 20 employees.”

Property manager of SKF UK Keith Driver told the committee: “SKF is a world leader in rolling element bearings, seals and lubrication equipment, serving industries across automotive, aerospace, railways, agricultural, wind and wave energy, and much more.

“The company has been located on Sundon Park Road, where we’ve maintained our position as a key employer in Luton for many decades,” he explained.

“We require a building that would enable us to continue our light manufacturing operations. These fall outside the lawful use for B8 class, from which the buildings at unit one currently benefit.

“Our relocation there would have important benefits for the borough and will enable us to retain our railways remanufacturing business in the town. This will also continue our active employment of 20 staff, while we’re relocating our head office to Capability Green where a further 60 will reside.

“The application proposes the introduction of flexible industrial uses within unit one, which has a storage function already, enabling us to relocate the railways remanufacturing operation from Sundon Park Road.

“It’s an identified employment area where all industrial uses are supported by planning policy. There’ll be no adverse effects on surrounding properties.” Councillors unanimously approved the change of use for the warehouse.”