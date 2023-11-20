Small Business Saturday: Fostering Local Commerce and Community Engagement in Luton

Luton is gearing up for the Small Business Saturday campaign on 2nd December. With the holiday season just around the corner, Luton is determined to create a buzz and shed light on the importance of supporting our local businesses.

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities.

The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

Jacki Flower, Luton BID Project Manager said: "Our mission is to make our community the best it can be, and Small Business Saturday stands as a shining example of how we tirelessly work to achieve that mission. We believe that by supporting and celebrating our local businesses, we're nurturing the vibrant heart of our town, fostering stronger bonds within our community, and creating a welcoming environment for all. "

This year, Luton BID is planning a visual showcase that allows the BID to share images and videos of small businesses on our social media platforms that are actively supporting Small Business Saturday. This visual showcase will highlight the diversity and creativity of our local businesses and further encourage community members to get involved.

In addition, Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South, has announced the launch of the Luton South Small Business Awards, providing Luton's constituents with the opportunity to nominate their favourite small business in Luton South. This initiative celebrates and recognizes the contributions these businesses make to our community and the local economy.

To nominate your small business, visit: https://www.rachelhopkins.org/2023/10/09/nominate-your-favourite-local-business-for-my-luton-south-small-business-awards-2023/

Getting Involved - Support Our Small Businesses

Whether you are a family business, local shop, online business, wholesaler, business service or small manufacturer, Small Business Saturday is supporting you!

For businesses looking to get involved, a great way to amplify your presence is by actively engaging in Small Business Saturday on 2nd December. Luton BID encourages participation through special promotions, extended business hours, or by simply spreading the word about the campaign on social media. Don't forget to tag in @LutonBID and add the #SmallBizSatUK hashtag in your posts to share and promote the event within the local community.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the U.K. go out and support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores. Many small businesses take part in the day by hosting events and offering discounts.