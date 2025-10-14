SPEEDECK Foundations marks one year in new offices with a year of growth and giving back

SPEEDECK Foundations celebrating one year at their new offices in Houghton Regis.

SPEEDECK Foundations is celebrating one year in its new offices in Houghton Regis, marking a milestone of business growth, team expansion, and community engagement.

The move in September 2024 provided a larger headquarters that has supported the company’s continued success across the UK in design and build foundation solutions. The expanded space has allowed SPEEDECK to grow its teams and enhance collaboration, while also creating a better working environment for staff.

The new facilities have grown to include a dedicated training room to support professional development and CPD learning, along with a staff gym promoting well-being and work-life balance.

“Relocating to our new offices has been a key step in SPEEDECK’s journey,” said Mark Badham, Managing Director. “It’s given us the room to grow, innovate, and invest in the people who drive our success every day. The past year has been about more than just business growth; it’s been about strengthening our culture and giving back to the community.”

Beyond business expansion, SPEEDECK has spent the past year actively supporting local causes and community initiatives. The team volunteered with the Dunstable Foodbank, helping sort and prepare essential food parcels for local families in need. They also took part in a Dunstable Downs Charity Walk in support of the National Autistic Society, raising awareness and funds for a cause close to the team’s heart.

“These experiences have been a real highlight for the team,” Mark Badham added. “They’ve brought everyone together and reminded us of the positive impact we can make in the local area.”

As SPEEDECK Foundations looks ahead, the company remains committed to sustainable growth, innovation, and community involvement. The new offices have provided the space and foundation to keep expanding its services, developing talent, and supporting local initiatives. With deep roots in Bedfordshire, SPEEDECK is proud to continue building not only stronger foundations for its clients but also a stronger community.

To find out more about SPEEDECK Foundations, please visit the website at: https://speedeck.uk