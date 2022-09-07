Staff at Dunstable based Costa Coffee gearing up for cycle ride in aid of cancer charity

The team of amateur and experienced cyclists will be using pedal power over two days, biking from the coastlines of Morecambe to Hornsea.Departing from the seafront promenade in Morecambe, Lancashire on September 24, the cyclists will cycle 80 miles east along the Pennines and climbing 5,000ft hills, before reaching the half-way and overnight point in Leeds city centre.

The next day the team head to the coast of Hornsea, Yorkshire, cycling over 70 miles and climbing 1,000ft to reach the finishing point on the seafront in Hornsea by the Trans Pennine Trail sign.The cyclists are being supported by a generous set of sponsors raising as much money as possible for the two charities.A spokesman for Costa Coffee, said: “Costa Coffee is in the heart of communities across the UK, and proudly supports local causes and charities. This fundraising cycle ride is going to be spoke-tacular and it’s been a real privilege to organise it in aid of these two vital charities. It’s going to require stamina and perseverance to complete, but Costa Coffee team members have this by the bucket load, and we can’t wait to hit the road.”To donate to the Coffee Morning on Wheels Coast-to-Coast cycle ride visit the team’s JustGiving page. To host a Coffee Morning on September 30 visit macmillan.org.uk/coffee.